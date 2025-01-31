Previous
The first of many blooms by monicac
Photo 2102

The first of many blooms

Tbis orchid blooms sequentially: when a flower wilters, another one opens. The last time, it was in bloom for more than a year. Then it takes a rest for some months and the cycle starts again.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact