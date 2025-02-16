Sign up
Previous
Photo 2118
It feels like spring
We are having ridiculously warm weather (aroubd 20ºC today), and it feels like spring.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
16th February 2025 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot It does make me think of spring.
February 16th, 2025
Michelle
Such a beautiful sunny colour
February 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely! Still cold here.
February 16th, 2025
