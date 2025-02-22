Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2124
Material
This is a sample of the material used to make our regional costumes. Nowadays you can buy machine-made material, but this one is hand-made, using onlu silk thread.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2124
photos
60
followers
54
following
581% complete
View this month »
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
22nd February 2025 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close