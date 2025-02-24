Sign up
Previous
Photo 2126
High tech 😅
I help in the school library some hours every week. This is the machine we use to print the spine labels. I'm sure it is older than many of our students.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2126
photos
60
followers
54
following
582% complete
View this month »
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
24th February 2025 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
