Photo 2141
Trying to get in
This fly was on the outside of the window, clearly trying to get in.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
March 11th, 2025
