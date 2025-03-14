Previous
Raining by monicac
Raining

After aridiculously warm February, March is cold and rainy. The weather is crazy.
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Lisa Brown ace
I see this capture and for some reason the word that comes to mind is so alive. It is beautiful. Well done
March 14th, 2025  
