Working against the clock

All the fallas have to be ready tomorrow at 8:00, which is when the jury will start visiting them. Today the artists have spent a long day finishing them... and they still have a long night ahead for the last retouches.

This man is working at 7-8 metres high. In theory, the higest parts (which reach 20 metres high in some of the best fallas) should already be finished, but there seems to have been some problem with this figure.