Previous
Can you see it? by monicac
Photo 2161

Can you see it?

I'm sure there's an animal spirit trapped in this tree.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat
Oh yes, it’s a bear! Well spotted.
March 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact