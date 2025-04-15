Sign up
Photo 2176
Little hole
There's a little hole in the pavement, and this plant has made it its home.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
2176
photos
60
followers
53
following
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
JackieR
ace
Love how nature finds somewhere and you've captured it beautifully
April 15th, 2025
