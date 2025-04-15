Previous
Little hole by monicac
Photo 2176

Little hole

There's a little hole in the pavement, and this plant has made it its home.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Monica

@monicac
JackieR ace
Love how nature finds somewhere and you've captured it beautifully
April 15th, 2025  
