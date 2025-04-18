Sign up
Previous
Photo 2179
Launderette
My duvet is too big for my washing machine, so I take it to the launderette when nights get warm. Since my last visit, they painted the launderett's colour to this interesting green.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th April 2025 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
