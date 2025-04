Modern art museum

The CAHH (a modern art museum) opened about a year ago in the city center. It's placed in an 18th century palace, and the visit is worth it just to see the fabulous renovation they carried out. As a plus, the exhibited art works are absolutely amazing too! I have really enjoyed my visit, and will be posting some pictures on the coming days.

This is the entrance hall, with floating "clouds" which reflect different colours depending on how the sun lights them.