Tunnel by monicac
Tunnel

This was created specifically for the modern art museum. The colours change constantly, and it's quite hypnotic. When you get to the end (where the people are), everything turns black.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
598% complete

Michelle
Lovely capture, it draws you in!
April 23rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
How cool!
April 23rd, 2025  
