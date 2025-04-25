Sign up
Previous
Photo 2186
Self portrait?
This is another of the exhibits in the Museum of Modern Art: a series of bulbs with soft light that project your shadow repeatedly in pastel colours. You become the artwork.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2186
photos
59
followers
52
following
598% complete
View this month »
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
21st April 2025 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Michelle
Such a good idea, lovely capture
April 25th, 2025
