Light!

At 12:30 there has been a huge breakdown in the electrical service in Spain. All the country (as well as Portugal, and parts of other countries) has lost the electrical supply. We don't know why it has happened, but it has caused utter chaos. Luckily hospitals have generators, but no electricity means trains and undergounds stopped, no traffic lights, people stuck in elevators... apart from the obvious damages to business and households. Mobile networks are down as well. At this moment, only about 1/5 of the country has electricity back, and I'm among them. I feel truly blessed.