Previous
Lost? by monicac
Photo 2190

Lost?

This gorgeous cat was sitting on a school fence, looking at people/dogs passing by. It's wearing a tag, which might mean he's lost - hope he finds his family soon! (We don't have "outdoor cats" where I live).
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
What a gorgeous cat I hope it finds it's way home
April 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact