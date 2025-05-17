Previous
Hollow stalk by monicac
Photo 2208

Hollow stalk

Amaryllis stalks are totally hollow.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oooh, should I cut mine???
May 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact