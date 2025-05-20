Sign up
Previous
Photo 2211
Lost and found
Somebody found these glasses and left them is a place where their owner can see them. I don't think they are useful any more -they have only one leg- but you never know...
20th May 2025
20th May 25
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
