Resting by monicac
Resting

Because being a dog is definitely stressful and tiring, I'm sure.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Lin ace
Oh, that adorable face!!!
May 26th, 2025  
