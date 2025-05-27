Sign up
Photo 2218
Propagating African Violets (2)
I had a lot of leaves, so I decided to experiment and put these in clay balls. Success! Lots of baby violets appeared, and they seem pretty strong. Next step is to see if they can grow to adulthood like that - it would save me a lot of work!
27th May 2025
Monica
@monicac
