Previous
Propagating African Violets (2) by monicac
Photo 2218

Propagating African Violets (2)

I had a lot of leaves, so I decided to experiment and put these in clay balls. Success! Lots of baby violets appeared, and they seem pretty strong. Next step is to see if they can grow to adulthood like that - it would save me a lot of work!
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact