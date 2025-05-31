Previous
African violets by monicac
Photo 2222

African violets

31st May 2025 31st May 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
May 31st, 2025  
Lin ace
Gorgeous color in this closeup
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact