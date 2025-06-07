Previous
Just painted by monicac
Just painted

A bar in my neighbourhood has a "grafitti party" once a year. Artists who want to take part have to apply for it, and some are assigned a section of an outside wall to paint, others are offered huge pannels which are later taken inside and hung on the walls in rotation. It's a brilliant idea: the walls are always freshly painted, artists know nobody will deface their job, and it brings lots of customers to the bar (not only the artists and their friends, but also people who want to see them work). This was painted yesterday, and it's incredible in real life, so detailed!
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
