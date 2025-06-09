Previous
Fallen leaves by monicac
Photo 2231

Fallen leaves

Let's see... we are officially in spring, although it's so hot that if feels summer. Why are the trees losing their leaves?
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Monica

@monicac
Lesley Aldridge ace
Lack of water maybe?
June 9th, 2025  
