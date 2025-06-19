Previous
Before and after by monicac
Photo 2241

Before and after

Teo went to the groomer's today.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Beverley ace
Oh my goodness what a stunning few photos…such a gorgeous cutee
June 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww what a difference!
June 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
He looks happy with his haircut!
June 19th, 2025  
