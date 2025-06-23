Previous
Teo in a tie by monicac
Photo 2245

Teo in a tie

Teo came home 4 years ago today. He wore a tie to celebrate - but unfortunately the tie refused to stay in place while he was playing.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
