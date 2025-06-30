Sign up
Photo 2252
Photo 2252
Cooling down
I sprayed the plants, and immediately this bug came to enjoy the fresh water. Poor thing is also hot.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
