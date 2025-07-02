Previous
Surprise! by monicac
Photo 2254

Surprise!

I planted this African Violet leaf, hoping it would produce a new plant. What I didn't expect is that it would give me a flower this year!
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Aww how great is that!
July 2nd, 2025  
Michelle
What a lovely surprise
July 2nd, 2025  
Catherine
Oh goodness, that is amazing, what a fabulous surprise, you are clearly green fingered.
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact