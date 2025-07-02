Sign up
Previous
Photo 2254
Surprise!
I planted this African Violet leaf, hoping it would produce a new plant. What I didn't expect is that it would give me a flower this year!
2nd July 2025
Monica
Photo Details
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww how great is that!
July 2nd, 2025
Michelle
What a lovely surprise
July 2nd, 2025
Catherine
Oh goodness, that is amazing, what a fabulous surprise, you are clearly green fingered.
July 2nd, 2025
