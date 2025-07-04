Previous
Under the sofa by monicac
Under the sofa

Teo likes to nap under the sofa (I guess it's cool and dark there) but as soon as he hears me moving he peeks out to see what I'm doing.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
618% complete

