What's wrong? by monicac
Photo 2263

What's wrong?

Someone painted faces on a line of bollards. All the others are smiling happily, but this one doesn't look happy at all. Maybe he's smelling something terrible from the drain?
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
620% complete

Photo Details

