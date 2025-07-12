Sign up
Previous
Photo 2264
Before the storm
Five minutes later, it started raining - just a summer storm, it rained hard for about half an hour, complete with thunder and lightning, and then it was over.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2264
photos
59
followers
50
following
620% complete
View this month »
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th July 2025 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great atmospheric capture.
July 12th, 2025
