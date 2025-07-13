Previous
The Phantom of the Opera by monicac
The Phantom of the Opera

I've gone to watch The Phantom of the Opera with my mum. I had already watched it, she had not - and we've had a fabulous time.
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
