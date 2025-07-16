Sign up
Previous
Photo 2268
Firefighters at work
They were called because this huge tree branch had broken and fallen on those cars.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
