What?! by monicac
Photo 2283

What?!

I saw this yesterday in Primark. We are in July! And the summer here lasts until, at least, October. Why are they suddenly selling scarves and woollen hats?
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Monica

@monicac
JackieR ace
Gotta be prepared!!!!
July 31st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
How bizarre. Perhaps they have to reduce their stock
July 31st, 2025  
