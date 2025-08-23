Previous
Street art in Canterbury by monicac
Photo 2306

Street art in Canterbury

23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this amusing piece of street art!

Ian
August 23rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's fun!
August 23rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Superb! Looks so realistic
August 23rd, 2025  
Michelle
Lovey bit of street art, I love how the artist even put in shadows!
August 23rd, 2025  
