Previous
Photo 2306
Street art in Canterbury
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
4
1
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
631% complete
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this amusing piece of street art!
Ian
August 23rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's fun!
August 23rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb! Looks so realistic
August 23rd, 2025
Michelle
Lovey bit of street art, I love how the artist even put in shadows!
August 23rd, 2025
