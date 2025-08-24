Sign up
Photo 2307
Camera stall in Covent Garden
Apparently, all those cameras are in working order.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
2307
photos
59
followers
50
following
632% complete
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
8th August 2025 5:00pm
