Photo 2309
Hogwarts - the Great Hall
My sister and I took my niece to the Harry Potter Studio Tour. We had the time of our lives!
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2309
photos
59
followers
50
following
632% complete
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
9th August 2025 1:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Carole Sandford
ace
It's a great day out! We have done a couple of times.
August 26th, 2025
