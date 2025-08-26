Previous
Hogwarts - the Great Hall by monicac
Photo 2309

Hogwarts - the Great Hall

My sister and I took my niece to the Harry Potter Studio Tour. We had the time of our lives!
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a great day out! We have done a couple of times.
August 26th, 2025  
