Previous
Pretty moth by monicac
Photo 2333

Pretty moth

I found this moth in the outside wall of my block of flats. According to google, it's a Crimson Speckled Footman (Utetheisa pulchella). It's the first time I see one.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact