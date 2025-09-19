Sign up
Photo 2333
Pretty moth
I found this moth in the outside wall of my block of flats. According to google, it's a Crimson Speckled Footman (Utetheisa pulchella). It's the first time I see one.
19th September 2025
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
September 19th, 2025
