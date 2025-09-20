Sign up
Photo 2334
Chips
One of the stalls at the medieval market. They were cutting and frying the potatoes just there; you could add sauce, but just with some salt they were yummy!
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
