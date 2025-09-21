Previous
Teo in a tuxedo by monicac
Photo 2335

Teo in a tuxedo

On the 3rd Sunday in September, we celebrate the patron saint of my neighbourhood, and Teo has dressed for the occasion.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Darling😊
September 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact