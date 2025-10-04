Previous
Paella for lunch by monicac
Photo 2348

Paella for lunch

I've come across a street party where these people were in the very early stages of cooking some paellas to share. The best paellas are cooked outside using wood from orange trees, just as they were doing. I'm sure their paellas were all delicious!
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
Michelle
Lovely capture
October 4th, 2025  
