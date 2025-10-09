Previous
La mocadorà by monicac
La mocadorà

October 9th is lovers' day in my region. It used to be a rural region, full of fruit orchards, so men used to give their loved ones fresh fruit and vegetables wrapped in a kerchief. Nowadays, we keep the tradition - but the fruit and vegetables are made of marzipan. The bigger pieces at the back are called "piuleta i tronaor". Nobody is sure what they are any more (some people think they are a reference to sexual organs, because of their shape). Anyway, they are always included in the present - and they are made of the most delicious marzipan.
Monica

@monicac
Lin ace
A lovely presentation and I enjoyed the narrative.
October 9th, 2025  
