La mocadorà

October 9th is lovers' day in my region. It used to be a rural region, full of fruit orchards, so men used to give their loved ones fresh fruit and vegetables wrapped in a kerchief. Nowadays, we keep the tradition - but the fruit and vegetables are made of marzipan. The bigger pieces at the back are called "piuleta i tronaor". Nobody is sure what they are any more (some people think they are a reference to sexual organs, because of their shape). Anyway, they are always included in the present - and they are made of the most delicious marzipan.