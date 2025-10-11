Previous
Drying out by monicac
Photo 2355

Drying out

Teo doesn't like rain. Unfortunately for him, it has started raining hard during our walk, and he has got wet - here he is wrapped up like a burrito waiting to get dry. I think he plans to spend the rest of the weekend like that.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Monica

@monicac
JackieR ace
He looks most forlorn
October 11th, 2025  
