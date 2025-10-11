Sign up
Previous
Photo 2355
Drying out
Teo doesn't like rain. Unfortunately for him, it has started raining hard during our walk, and he has got wet - here he is wrapped up like a burrito waiting to get dry. I think he plans to spend the rest of the weekend like that.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2355
photos
58
followers
49
following
645% complete
View this month »
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
11th October 2025 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
He looks most forlorn
October 11th, 2025
