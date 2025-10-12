Previous
Would you trust it? by monicac
Would you trust it?

This machine is similar to an ATM, but instead of of letting you withdraw money it allows you to buy/sell cryptos. It's placed in a mall... and I have never seen anyone using it.
Monica

@monicac
