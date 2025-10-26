Previous
Shelter from the rain by monicac
Shelter from the rain

With food. Great! that is, until one of those big drops fell on it and it flew away rather disappointed.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
