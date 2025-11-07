Previous
Patience by monicac
Patience

These doves come to my bird feeder every day. They have learned I won't harm them (and neither will Teo), so as soon as they see me on the balcony they come to remind me the feeder is empty.
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
