Previous
Photo 2383
Mona Monica
This morning I went to an exhibition on Leonardo da Vinci. At the end you could take your photo as the Mona Lisa.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2383
photos
58
followers
49
following
652% complete
View this month »
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
8th November 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat
Oh what a fun thing to do.
I love your enigmatic smile!
November 8th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love it. Looks great.
November 8th, 2025
I love your enigmatic smile!