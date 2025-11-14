Previous
Central Market by monicac
Central Market

I d id the shopping in the Central Market today - as you can see, it's a lively place! Iwish I had the time to go shopping there more often.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
