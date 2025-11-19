Previous
Teo went to the groomer by monicac
Photo 2394

Teo went to the groomer

And now he looks like a different dog. A smaller one. And he can see ;-)
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact