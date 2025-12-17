Sign up
Previous
Photo 2422
Fountain
This fountain is in the city centre. It repesents Father Turia (our river) and his seven daughters (the irrigation ditches which used to bring water to the different neighbourhoods and fields around the city).
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous night scene beautifully captured
December 17th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks terrific at night!
December 17th, 2025
