This fountain is in the city centre. It repesents Father Turia (our river) and his seven daughters (the irrigation ditches which used to bring water to the different neighbourhoods and fields around the city).
JackieR ace
What a fabulous night scene beautifully captured
December 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks terrific at night!
December 17th, 2025  
