Previous
Photo 2428
Waiting for lunch
This collard dove knows I fill the feeders so, as soon as I got ont he balcony, it appears to waits for its food.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
2
2
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking close up capture.
December 23rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic close-up
December 23rd, 2025
