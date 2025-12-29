Previous
Fake moon by monicac
Photo 2434

Fake moon

This is actually a lamp, shaped like the moon. Not the original, but the best "moon photo" I can take with my equipment.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
666% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact